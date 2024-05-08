ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Quilt Show Friday May 10

“Eiffel in Love” with Quilts Quilt Show is this Friday, May 10, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Love Civic Center in Paris. The Red River Valley Quilt Guild hosts it. More information is available at parisquiltshow.com.

