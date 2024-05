A grand jury indicted a North Texas man on 66 counts of child sex crimes. They are accusing 53-year-old Daniel Ruiz Vazquez, Jr., of Sherman, of one count of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14, 13 counts of sexual assault of a child, and 52 counts of indecency with child sexual contact. Court documents show that Vazquez sexually abused a child from 2008 to 2024, with the alleged abuse starting when the child was only eight years old.