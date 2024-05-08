ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Aden Cole Gerwick

 

Officials arrested Aden Cole Gerwick in Hopkins County on warrants for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence With the Intent to Impair an Investigation.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved