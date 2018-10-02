Texas A&M-Texarkana – News

A&M-Texarkana’s Fall 2018 Career and Internship Fair

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host its Fall 2018 Career and Internship Fair Wednesday, October 3. The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in Eagle Hall of the University Center building. The Career and Internship Fair provides A&M-Texarkana students, alumni, and other community job seekers with an opportunity to visit in person with prospective employers from area companies and organizations. A variety of full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities will be showcased.

Express Employment Professionals, United Rental, Southern Refrigerated Transport, and State Farm – Kelli Ashbrook are A&M-Texarkana’s Eagle Career Partners for the Fall 2018 Career and Internship Fair.

The following companies will be among those represented at the event:

Express Employment Professionals, Southern Refrigerated Transport, State Farm – Kelli Ashbrook, the City of Texarkana-Tx, Hospice of Texarkana, Community Health Core, Christus St. Michael Health System, The Buckle, Tri-State SHRM, Raising Canes, Graphic Packaging, Arkansas Dept. of Human Services, Lumina Foods, Ledwell Office Solutions, Aflac, Dillards, Enterprise Holdings Corporation, Wadley Regional Medical Center, Unique Travels, New York Life, Opportunities, Inc., Harte Hanks, Farmer’s Bank, Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, College of Business, Engineering and Technology, and A&M-Texarkana Connect 360.

Participants are asked to wear business professional attire and bring their resumes and/or networking cards. For more information, contact the A&M-Texarkana Career Development office at (903) 334-6728.

A&M-Texarkana Dedicates

Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center at 11:00 a.m. on October 2. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, University President Dr. Emily Cutrer, State Representative Gary VanDeaver, Cary Patterson, and Scott Bruner all spoke during the grand-opening event in front of a large crowd from the university and community.

The nearly 40,000 square foot facility was built through a public-private partnership and will provide students with a much-needed space to meet, study, exercise, learn, and participate in intramural sports. The new $11 million dollar facility includes:

• a regulation-sized basketball/volleyball court with retractable bleacher seating for 1,200-1,500 patrons

• a training and fitness center

• biomechanics and motor skills labs to support the university’s new Kinesiology program

• a recreation room

• Ace’s Place café featuring Starbucks Coffee

• two multi-purpose classrooms

• locker rooms

• recreational sports locker rooms

• coaches’ quarters, athletic director’s office and 12 faculty/staff offices

For more information on the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, you can contact Joe Sloan, the Student Engagement Coordinator at 903.334.6725 or jsloan@tamut.edu.