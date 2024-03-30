Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Texas Bans Oversize Vehicles For 80 Counties On Day of Solar Eclipse

 

The Texas Department of Transportation says there could be up to a million people coming to Texas for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. TxDOT has issued a ban on  size/weight permitted travel from midnight to midnight on the day of the eclipse. The ban is in place for more than 80 counties in the Lone Star State including nearly every county in our listening area.  The goal is to help relieve some of the expected eclipse-related heavy traffic. Truck drivers will be forced to find alternate routes or park their rigs and delay their travels by 24 hours.

