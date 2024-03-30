PJC Doubles Down On Graduating High School Senior Scholarships

Paris Junior College is doubling down on scholarships this summer for graduating high school seniors from the PJC service area. The summer scholarship will cover tuition and fees for any two courses offered in Summer I, II, Long, or Extended terms.

“These free summer classes enable our students to continue their academic journey, gain new skills and stay on track towards their goals,” said PJC Institutional Advancement/Alumni Affairs Director Baleigh McCoin. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors and the unwavering support of the PJC Foundation Board, we’re able to provide this invaluable opportunity to our students.”

This is a great opportunity to take two college courses that would either transfer to university or allow a student to gain workforce skills. The scholarship covering tuition and fees for two classes is available to high school students graduating this year in the Paris Junior College service area. That includes Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Red River, and part of Fannin (Fannindel and Honey Grove ISDs) counties.

Many of the classes offered during the summer are from the Texas State Core Curriculum and transfer to Texas public universities or are part of a workforce program that provides career training in two years or less time.

Summer Long begins on May 16 and ends on August 15; Summer I and Summer Extended both begin on June 3 and end, respectively, on July 9 and August 15; Summer II starts July 15 and ends on August 15. Summer registration begins on Monday, April 1, and the deadline to fill out the summer scholarship application online is May 31.

To reach the online application, go to www.parisjc.edu/scholarships . Select the first green button for the 2024 graduating high school senior scholarship. It only takes a few minutes to fill out.