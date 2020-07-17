FREE USDA Texas Community Prosperity Virtual Summit

REGISTER NOW!

REGISTER NOW for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Prosperity Virtual Summit – an event designed to foster hope and opportunity, asset building, and wealth creation in communities across the country.

Date: July 30, 2020

Time: 8:30 am-12:30 pm

Location: Virtual

Registration Required: Yes http://srdc.msstate.edu/community-prosperity/texas

Fee Description: Free

The Summit will convene state, federal and tribal partners, land-grant universities, Hispanic serving institutions, tribal colleges, historically black colleges and universities, national development organizations, non-profit organizations, faith leaders, veterans, and other strategic partners to:

Assist communities in the development of local prosperity councils, create wealth and build assets

Illustrate successful practices for developing key partnerships

Connect attendees to USDA and other relevant federal programs

Model success for communities and future generations of communities​

​Hosted by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE) and Prairie View A&M University, College of Agriculture and Human Sciences.

For more information contact:

Horace Hodge (Horace.Hodge@usda.gov)

Erika Archie (Erika.Archie@usda.gov)

Ruby De la Garza (Ruby.Delagarza@usda.gov)