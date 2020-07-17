FREE USDA Texas Community Prosperity Virtual Summit

REGISTER NOW!
REGISTER NOW for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Prosperity Virtual Summit – an event designed to foster hope and opportunity, asset building, and wealth creation in communities across the country.
Date: July 30, 2020
Time: 8:30 am-12:30 pm
Location: Virtual
Registration Required: Yes http://srdc.msstate.edu/community-prosperity/texas
Fee Description: Free
The Summit will convene state, federal and tribal partners, land-grant universities, Hispanic serving institutions, tribal colleges, historically black colleges and universities, national development organizations, non-profit organizations, faith leaders, veterans, and other strategic partners to:
- Assist communities in the development of local prosperity councils, create wealth and build assets
- Illustrate successful practices for developing key partnerships
- Connect attendees to USDA and other relevant federal programs
- Model success for communities and future generations of communities
Hosted by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE) and Prairie View A&M University, College of Agriculture and Human Sciences.
Erika Archie (Erika.Archie@usda.gov)
Ruby De la Garza (Ruby.Delagarza@usda.gov)