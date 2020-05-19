Texas Courts Turn To Internet Conferences

The coronavirus has shut down many parts of the state, but the legal system has found a way to work.

Going to a courtroom to present evidence, and put witnesses on a stand is just not possible under the social distancing order. So, like many people, the court system has turned to Zoom conferences.

Kelly Burris, with the firm Cordell and Cordell in Texas, says, while that’s great for saying hi to friends, it’s full of problems when used in a legal setting. And she says not everybody has the best internet connections, so there are times when people’s microphone cuts out. That could affect the outcome of the trial if a witness changes their story. In-person trials, in most courts, are not being set until August or September.