Reopened Texas Economy Creates New Challenge

While many people are happy that the economy is re-starting, there is an unintended consequence.

Workers furloughed are now returning to work, so what do they do with the kids? Schools are closed, and the summer camps that some parents rely on have shuttered too. Daycares, though, is coming back online. Sarah Baray is on a Governor’s Task Force working with providers to set up standards for being sanitary.

She says, as the state re-opens more, there’s more and more demand. But the plan is to re-open daycares safely, not quickly.

They have created a portal that links providers with families based on their needs. She says much of the work has been on creating a set of best practices for keeping daycare clean.