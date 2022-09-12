Texas Game Wardens’ Labor Day

Texas Game Wardens Conclude Busy Labor Day Weekend on the Water

AUSTIN – Texas Game Wardens were out in force during the Labor Day Weekend, logging 2,110 patrol hours to ensure water safety while Texans spent time with friends and family.

“With sharp increases the previous two years in water-related recreation and accidents, our agency took every precaution available to ensure the safety of everyone on the water and in our parks,” said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “We had 374 Texas Game Wardens on patrol, and they made contact with at least 3,182 vessels on the water confirming everyone aboard was equipped with life vests, and boats followed state law.”

In addition to issuing 305 citations and 433 warnings for various boating safety law violations, wardens arrested three individuals for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI). In addition, they filed four other charges for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). Additionally, they arrested 22 people for various additional violations.

Texas Game Wardens also conducted multiple searches and rescues over the holiday weekend and assisted with three reportable boating accidents on Texas lakes and rivers.

They helped one woman back onto her pontoon boat after trying to pull herself out of the water for nearly an hour. Game wardens performed a search and rescue for a five-year-old boy who they found within 10 minutes.

In addition, game wardens recovered a stolen personal watercraft and vehicle reported stolen in April 2020. Game wardens also seized a rifle connected to deadly conduct and tampering with evidence case in El Paso County.