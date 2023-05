The Texas House of Representatives’ General Investigating Committee heard testimony on Wednesday surrounding allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton is facing securities fraud charges and is accused of using taxpayer money to settle a $3.3 million whistleblower lawsuit. Former Paxton employees allege they were fired after reporting misconduct against Paxton. The AG responded to the allegations Wednesday afternoon and placed blame on Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan.