The once-in-a-century impeachment trial starts Tuesday, and they expect it to center on Paxton’s infidelity. It could air out the sordid details of the staunch, Christian conservative’s life as he sits just yards away from his wife and her 30 Senate colleagues who will serve as jurors to decide her husband’s fate. Angela Paxton, a McKinney Republican, will be present at the trial, but the Senate has barred her from voting.