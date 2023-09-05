NTCC – Sports

NTCC Soccer Teams Drop Home Opener

The Northeast Texas Community College Soccer teams hosted Angelina College in their season and conference opener. The Women’s team fell 17-0, and the Men lost 2-0 on Friday.

On Friday, the NTCC Women’s soccer team began their conference campaign with a lopsided 17-0 loss to nationally ranked Angelina College.

Coach Jon Evan said, “To the credit of the group, we came out and battled hard with energy and enthusiasm before the low numbers, extreme heat, and our strong opposition were too much to overcome.”

Goalkeeper Taher Evers was on her toes all night, facing 30 shots on goal and recording ten saves.

Brittnee Lara and Adriana Orona paced the Eagles with one shot on goal each.

In the Men’s game, NTCC came out strong, led by sophomore goalkeeper and captain Enzo Camps and a promising blend of returners, including sophomore defender Yani Kadi and midfielders Brandon Guevara as well as Yahir Casarez along with an eager group of freshmen and transfers. Unfortunately, an early counterattack by Angelina played several of the Eagle men out of position, and they committed a costly foul on a breakaway. NTCC went down 1-0 on the resulting penalty kick.

NTCC was fortunate to come away from the moment with an entire squad on the field, but that was a sign of things to come. NTCC went down to 10 men, eventually 9, as they showed their youth and lack of experience against the seasoned Angelina squad. Despite playing with nine men for the last 20 minutes of the match, NTCC regained its footing, could possess the ball exceptionally well, and challenged AC. However, they couldn’t convert any of their chances, and the 2-goal advantage was too much to overcome.

Coach Evan commented about the first game for the men, “It wasn’t our night as the stat line indicates. We got outplayed and outcoached. We need to be more disciplined and more mature about how we approach the game. We will get that corrected”.

Enzo Camps recorded five saves, and freshman Mauricio Bosco saw his first action in goal.

Sophomore transfer Ignacio Cayetano and freshman Jose Gueta paced the Eagles with one shot each.

The Women’s and Men’s teams will be on the road this week, taking on Jacksonville College on September 5 and Blinn College on September 8. The next home contest will be on Friday, September 15, for the Men as they take on Coastal Bend College with a 10:30 am start time.