Then There Were Three

All counties in Northeast Texas are under a burn ban despite some redeiving rainfall over the holiday. There are only three counties that have not issued burn bans. They are Franklin, Titus, and Camp. Mt Pleasant issued a city burn ban in Titus County.

Friday night at 8:20, first responders worked a vehicle accident on 67 West with possible injuries. Saturday afternoon at 3:42, a two-story structure fire occurred at the Mid-America Pet Food on North Paris Road. There was a one-vehicle accident Monday morning at 2:39 at 1402 and CR 3240. The fire department responded to six fires, including alarms since last Friday.