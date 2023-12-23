Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

December 24 – December 30, 2023

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge & at N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, detour in place.

FM 2148 – North from US 82 & 3419 to N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, extension of frontage roads. Closed to thru traffic

N. Frontage/Hampton Rd. – West from FM 989. Extension of frontage roads. Daytime lane closure as needed

FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 North Frontage Rd. to Gibson Lane, widening road. Lane closures

I-30 – At FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closures as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, crews are replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, workers are replacing the bridge with temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

FM 726 – At Copeland Creek, crews are replacing the bridge. Detour in place

US 80 – From Tom Brown Pkwy to Gregg Co. line, rehab existing roadway. Lane closures

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed, with a detour in place.

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

SH 315 – From FM 1970 to Rusk Co. line, resurfacing road

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic.

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

SH 155 – Workers are replacing the bridge at Lake O’ The Pines. Lane, shoulder closures

TxDOT Paris District

December 24 – December 30, 2023

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Work on these projects is suspended through the Christmas holiday. Drive safely, drive friendly.

Franklin County

I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050 . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties for December 25, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. We advise motorists to remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Safety Message: Drive Sober

TxDOT’s Drive Sober / No Regrets statewide impaired driving campaign encourages everyone to keep the holidays cheerful and safe by never getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

Instead, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely. If you see someone drinking at a holiday gathering, encourage them to find a sober ride or to stay put until they are straight. We all play a part in helping keep our roads safe.

Drunk driving crashes are entirely preventable, yet they can cause physical, emotional, and financial consequences that last for years. Alcohol-related crashes can cause life-altering, disabling, and permanent injuries for survivors — and they can be deadly. A DWI can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees and lead to jail time, loss of a driver’s license, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret.

Visit Sober Rides online to learn about the actual costs of driving impaired and tips for finding a sober ride. Follow the hashtag #DriveSoberNoRegrets to follow the campaign on social media.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line . Watch for temporary lanes, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Lamar & Delta Counties

SH 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.

Delta County

FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532 . Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, you should w atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County: