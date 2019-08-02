Texas’ July Sales Tax

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled Nearly $2.9 Billion in July

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.86 billion in July, 4.3 percent more than in July 2018.

“Texas sales tax revenue growth in July was moderate, with services and restaurant sectors leading the growth,” Hegar said. “Tax receipts from the construction, wholesale and retail trade sectors also grew modestly, while receipts from the oil- and gas-mining sector remained about the same as a year ago.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in July 2019 was up 5.6 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

In July 2019, Texas collected the following revenue from other significant taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental fees — $483.6 million, up 10.6 percent from July 2018;

motor fuel taxes — $311.1 million, down 0.6 percent from July 2018;

natural gas production taxes — $129.0 million, up 11.3 percent from July 2018; and

oil production taxes — $312.4 million, up 7.0 percent from July 2018.

For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit our updated Sources of Revenue publication.