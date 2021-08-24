Texas Legislature To Take On Social Media

A GOP-backed voting bill is getting much of the attention in Austin, now that a group of striking democrats are back at work. But state lawmakers are also debating a social media censorship bill. The bill’s author, State Rep Briscoe Cain, argues that social media is the same as the phone company or cable providers, which are barred by government regulators from discriminating against customers. The bill would prohibit sites like Facebook and Twitter from banning Texans for political views and sets up a legal process for lawsuits.