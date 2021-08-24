cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Rocky Point Adventures Header

Texas Legislature To Take On Social Media

Dave Kirkpatrick 8 hours ago

A GOP-backed voting bill is getting much of the attention in Austin, now that a group of striking democrats are back at work. But state lawmakers are also debating a social media censorship bill. The bill’s author, State Rep Briscoe Cain, argues that social media is the same as the phone company or cable providers, which are barred by government regulators from discriminating against customers. The bill would prohibit sites like Facebook and Twitter from banning Texans for political views and sets up a legal process for lawsuits.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     