KETK TV is reporting that Texas Oncology is set to open a new location in Pittsburg this July, and close their Mount Pleasant location at the end of June. The new location will occupy nearly 4,000 square feet of space at 408 Quitman Street, with renovations slated to start in late May. Texas Oncology already has cancer centers in Paris, Longview, Canton, Jacksonville, Marshall, Mount Vernon, Palestine and Sulphur Springs.