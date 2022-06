v

The triple-digit temperatures are showing no sign of slowing, but, so far, the Texas power grid is holding up. Professor Michael Webber at the University of Texas says we’re getting bailed out by green energy. At times, wind and solar power supply 40 percent of the power that the state needs. So if there are outages, Webber says it’s because of a failure at a generating plant or transmission line, not because of the system’s design.