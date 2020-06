(Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

The Texas Education Agency is planning to distribute personal protective equipment to help Texas school systems reopen for the 2020-21 school year. According to the TEA, they ordered 50,000,000 disposable masks for students and staff, 40,000 thermometers, and 500,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Officials also have ordered 10,000,000 gloves for school staff members. The agency also is working on ordering reusable masks, face shields, and desk dividers.