Texas Supreme Court and Abbott Ban On Mask Mandates

Dave Kirkpatrick 2 hours ago

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday blocked mask mandates ordered by Dallas and San Antonio , in defiance of Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. The ruling is temporary pending a court hearing, but a final ruling could take several  weeks. Officials in Houston and Austin, and some public school districts, had also issued mask mandates despite Abbott prohibiting local governments from going back to pandemic restrictions. The Dallas ISD says the district will keep its mask mandate in place despite the Texas Supreme Court ruling.

