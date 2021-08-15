COVID and Texas Nursing Homes

The Texas Tribune reports that the number of Texas nursing homes with at least one active infection of Covid-19 has risen by almost 800 percent. The tribune went on to say that in mid-July, Texas had just 56 nursing homes with at least one active covid-19 infection. As of August 11, that number jumped to 489-or an increase of 773 percent. While just seven nursing home residents died of Covid-19 in the four weeks prior to July 21, more than 80 died from Covid 19 in the weeks after that until August 11. About 76 percent of nursing home residents are vaccinated in Texas. When it comes to nursing home staff, just 56 percent have been fully vaccinated.