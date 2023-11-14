Texas Teen Missing For Two Weeks May Be In North Texas

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing child, Hope Laidlaw.

Hope, 15, left her home in El Paso, Texas and may have traveled to Dallas which is over 600 miles away from home. The child left her home on the night of October 30, 2023, and may be traveling in a green 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plates SHY6628.

Her mom, Danielle Laidlaw, told NCMEC that she talked to her daughter the day before and nothing seemed out of the ordinary, but the next day she was gone.

Laidlaw shared that Hope has never gone missing before and her family is deeply concerned for her and wants nothing more than to find her safely. She sends out this message to her daughter on behalf of NCMEC:

“There is nothing that you could do that would make me stop loving you or wanting to see you home safely. Please reach out and let me know that you are safe. I love you.”