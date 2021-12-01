Texas To Mine Rare Earth Metals

americangeosciences.org

Texas is taking a step towards helping the nation gain some independence from China on rare earth metals. China exports the vast majority worldwide, but Texas owns 950 acres not far from El Paso. State Controller Glenn Hegar says that the site is packed with these metals and hopes to start mining in 2023. He says they use these metals in nearly all electronics. That includes the Fort Worth-built F-35 fighter jet. Hegar says the site would bring jobs and add to the state’s GDP. He says the Texas site could produce 15 to 18 percent of the rare earth metals used annually in the U.S.