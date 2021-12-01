Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Roper & White

Texas To Mine Rare Earth Metals

americangeosciences.org

Texas is taking a step towards helping the nation gain some independence from China on rare earth metals. China exports the vast majority worldwide, but Texas owns 950 acres not far from El Paso. State Controller Glenn Hegar says that the site is packed with these metals and hopes to start mining in 2023. He says they use these metals in nearly all electronics. That includes the Fort Worth-built F-35 fighter jet. Hegar says the site would bring jobs and add to the state’s GDP. He says the Texas site could produce 15 to 18 percent of the rare earth metals used annually in the U.S.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     