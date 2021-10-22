Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Texas Urges U.S. High Court To Leave Abortion Bill In Place

Texas urges the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state’s six-week abortion ban to remain in place. TSN’s Chris Fox reports the state is responding to the U.S. Department of Justice’s legal challenge to the new law. Texas filed a 50-page brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to leave the Heartbeat Act in place. The state argued the DOJ doesn’t have legal standing to overturn the Texas law because it hasn’t suffered any injuries. The bill bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, about six weeks into pregnancy. Enforcement is left up to private citizens to file civil suits against those performing or assisting illegal abortions. The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging the constitutionality of the law.

