Texas Workforce Commission Expanding Call Centers

The Texas Workforce Commission has opened 2 new call centers and plans to open a 3rd to handle the record-setting number of people who have lost their jobs because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The commission is also planning on hiring 1000 new people to handle the huge influx of calls. The call centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Last week, the centers received 14 million calls, slightly down from 15 million calls the week before. Ninety-percent of people who are able to file for unemployment do so online.