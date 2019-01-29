Texas Workforce Solutions Changing Address

Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services Transferring to Workforce Solutions Office in Texarkana

WHAT:

Notification of Address Change for Vocational Rehabilitation Services Office

WHO:

Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services Staff in Texarkana

WHEN:

*Effective as of Tuesday, Feb. 5

WHERE:

From: To:

410 N. Baylor St., Suites A & C 1702 Hampton Road Texarkana, Texas 75501 Texarkana, Texas 75503

Twenty vocational rehabilitation (VR) services staff from the Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services office in Texarkana will move into co-located space at a Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas office as part of the transition of services from the former Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). These team members will integrate VR services with workforce development and employment services provided by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas.

Co-location of VR staff into one general services office or within statewide local workforce centers, known as Workforce Solutions offices, will allow for shared resources. Co-location also will benefit VR customers through the expanded network of employment connections and will help employment services staff through on-site expertise to assist job seekers with disabilities. There will be no disruption to services related to these VR staff relocations.

The movement of VR staff is occurring as required by Texas SB 208, which was passed in 2015 and requested the transfer of several recent DARS programs to TWC on Sept. 1, 2016. The legislation mandated that VR staff is co-located with a team from Workforce Solutions who provide workforce services. These moves will occur as current field office leases expire or can be renegotiated, and as Workforce Solutions, office space is available and ready to accommodate the relocated staff and services.

*Due to potential changes in logistics related to this move, the effective move date may be revised. If the date is revised, TWC will issue an updated move notification.

Contact: Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, Texarkana, 903-794-4163, or TWC Customer Relations 800-628-5115