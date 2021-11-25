Thanksgiving Travel

Thanksgiving is here, and millions of Americans headed out to spend the holiday with family and friends, but analysts say travel numbers are high. It’s a time for family, and for many, it’s simply a time for travel. And this year is a busy one.

This year, airports are seeing traveler numbers similar to those from before the pandemic. Last Friday, TSA screened more than 2.2 million people and more than two million people on Saturday.

Holiday traveler Rex Allen pointed out the safety and precautions travelers must prepare for this season.

“We’ve tried to take all the precautions and prepare the way they tell you to. That’s all you can do and hope for the best,” Allen said.

On the road, AAA says more people are traveling this year, but the majority are deciding to stay home.