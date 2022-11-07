The Salvation Army Red Kettles Provide Love Beyond Christmas

Familiar Red Kettle Campaign Begins in Paris

Paris, Texas (November 7, 2022) – The familiar Red Kettle Campaign of The Salvation Army will soon be in full swing here in Paris. The Christmas season represents the organization’s busiest and most important fundraising time of the year. Every dollar raised through the iconic Red Kettle Campaign remains in the community in which it was given and makes it possible for The Salvation Army to deliver life-changing programs and services throughout the year.

Thousands of families continue to struggle in the current economy, and many live from paycheck to paycheck. The Salvation Army is there, not only at Christmastime but all year round to help when times are tough; when people are forced to choose between paying the rent or the utility bill, when families need help putting food on the table, or when children need school supplies or new clothes for the school year. The generosity of the community during the Red Kettle Campaign provides essential funds for the Army to Love Beyond Christmas, and step in the gap in times of crisis.

“From its humble beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the best recognized charitable campaigns anywhere,” said Major Guy Watts, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Paris. “Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life.”

Red Kettles will be stationed outside area stores and local businesses, Monday-Saturday, from the beginning of November continuing through Christmas Eve. Last year, The Salvation Army in Paris raised $40,000 and is hoping to raise $50,000 this season. “With fewer and fewer people carrying cash, we’re also offering several cashless ways to donate,” said Watts. “Donors can give on their smartphone, using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo right there at the red kettle.”

The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.” The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond late bills, love beyond shelter, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.