Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

The season for the Paris Farmers Market is open once again Saturdays through October from 8:00 am til 1:00 pm. There’s always a whole house of vendors selling items such as fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, coffee, loaves of bread and pastries, jams, pasta, pickles, soaps, artisan items, and so much more.

Paris Farmers & Artisan Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. It is in historic downtown at the Market Square 400 S.W. 1st Street. Vendors interested in selling produce or original art can visit the city of Paris website, www.paristexas.gov, for more information, or call 903-784-9293.

—

The Deport Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fundraising meal and auction on Saturday, Jul 24 at 6:00 pm at the Deport School Cafeteria. The dinner will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, dessert and water or tea. In addition, there is a wide variety of auction items sold to the highest bidder.

It is the first fundraiser in some time, and we hope that citizens will come to join us for the evening. For further information, contact Nanalee Nichols at 903-905-3884.

—

Saturday, Jul 24, it’s the First Annual Liberty Syndicate Fun Run. It starts at Paris Harley-Davidson at 8:00 am. Join us to support Powderly Volunteer Fire Department. There are multiple event stops, live music, and food vendors after the run. Lunch is included in the price at the first stop, breakfast burritos, and coffee available before the run, and registration is $30.00 for a rider and $35.00 for the passenger.

As a part of the day, there will be a Powderly VFD Hamburger Supper with Silent Auction Saturday, Jul 24, starting at 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Powderly VFD Fire Station. In addition, they will host a hamburger supper with a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Powderly VFD. This event is also in conjunction with Liberty Syndicate 1st Annual Fun Run Fundraiser to help benefit the department. The meal includes hamburgers, chips, drinks, and dessert.