Things To Do In Paris This Weekend Including Downtown Christmas Lighting!

North Lamar Theatre Department’s “Matilda, The Musical,” is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Nov 21-23) at 7:30 pm and Sunday (Nov 24) at 2:30 pm. Reserved tickets are $29 and general admission is $15. You can call 903-737-2003/x1030 or email chead@northlamar.net.

—

Fish and Fries: Saturday (Nov 23) starting at 6:00 pm until 11:00 pm with Detroit Ag Alumni the sponsor. There will be a dinner, live auction, and Entertainment by Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band. Tickets are $30 each or a table for six at $150 with limited tickets available. Bids For Blue and Gold proceeds support our FFA chapter and will be used for scholarships, student travel, and overall support of the FFA programs at Detroit ISD. You can contact Lee Cannedey 903-249-3654 or Staci Hughey at 90-517-6757.

—

Outrun Homelessness 5k is on Saturday (Nov 23) starting at the Love Civic Center. Find out more at newhopecenterparis.org.

—

Saturday (Nov 23) from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm, it’s Christmas in Paris at the Love Civic Center. A traditional Christmas bazaar the Saturday before Thanksgiving Hosted by Troop 2. Chartered by Calvary United Methodist Church. Website: http://www.troop2paris.com No fee required for entry into the building for the event, however donations for Toys For Tots are encouraged!

—

Paris Main Street and Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the Annual Downtown Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday (Nov 23) from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The festivities begin at 4:00 pm. and include Santa with live reindeer on the plaza by the fountain. This is an opportunity to get your child’s photo with Santa to start the holiday seasons.

Beginning at 5:00 pm, Chisum High School student volunteers will be hosting a gingerbread cookie decorating table as a fundraiser. Cotton Candy and hot-cocoa and popcorn will be available for sale, all proceeds going to the Paris Main Street downtown improvements.

The 30 ft. tall Christmas tree lights up at 6:00 pm and will be followed by performances from the Paris Community Choir, and a local vocalist, Alyson Hearn, singing Christmas carols.

—