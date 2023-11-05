Three Killed North Of DeKalb

Three people have died after a car didn’t manage a curve and hit a tree several miles south of Tom, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tom is in the extreme Southeast corner of Oklahoma, west of Forman. A Nissan Rogue with six people was driving west on State Highway 87 just after 5:00 Saturday morning. The car hit a tree on the passenger side. The 21-year-old driver and a 36-year-old passenger were pinned for five hours until the Tom and Hayworth Fire Departments freed them. The crash ejected a 23-year-old passenger, and they pronounced all at the scene.