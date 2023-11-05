Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Armed And Dangerous Suspect At Large After Double Murder

 

Upshur County authorities responded late Saturday night to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of US Highway 271 South in Gilmer and found the bodies of 35-year-old  Mandy Ray and 37-year-old  Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters both of Gilmer. Witnesses identified the suspect as 41-year-old Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. of Gilmer and a Capital Murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He’s described as a black male, 6′5″ and about 280 pounds and is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He was last seen in Gladewater. Anyone with information should call 911.

Alvin Patrick McKnight Upshur County Sheriff Facebook Page

 

