Armed And Dangerous Suspect At Large After Double Murder

Upshur County authorities responded late Saturday night to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of US Highway 271 South in Gilmer and found the bodies of 35-year-old Mandy Ray and 37-year-old Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters both of Gilmer. Witnesses identified the suspect as 41-year-old Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. of Gilmer and a Capital Murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He’s described as a black male, 6′5″ and about 280 pounds and is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He was last seen in Gladewater. Anyone with information should call 911.