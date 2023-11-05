Shots Fired At Rangers’ World Series Parade

Arlington Police arrested two people after an argument between two groups led to shots being fired near the Texas Rangers World Series Victory Parade Friday afternoon.

Tommy Phonthalangsy, 37, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon.

Tiffany Keovilavong, 30, who police said was also involved in the incident, was taken into custody after they learned she had outstanding arrest warrants.

It happened around 2:40 pm in the 1200 block of Sanford Street. APD said officers responded to a parking lot in the area after receiving reports of shots fired. According to the police, there was a heated argument between the occupants of two vehicles. The debate may have started because one of the cars tried to reverse out of a parking space but couldn’t because the other vehicle was blocking its way. Multiple people then got out and started brawling. During the fight, Phonthalangsy allegedly pulled out a gun and fired into the air.