Three Student Art Exhibitions on View at Texas A&M University-Commerce

By Melynda Seaton, Department of Art

COMMERCE, TX—The Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of Art is pleased to announce three newly opened student exhibitions:

Biomimetics and Industrial Gardens by Amber Parker

In Biomimetics and Industrial Gardens, Parker reimagines relationships based on visual elements and utility to ask how our community interacts with objects and spaces. Parker seeks to find balance and harmony between natural and artificial environments. Parker is a senior pursuing a degree in Studio Art with a concentration in Ceramics.

Biomimetics and Industrial Gardens will be on view from February 5 to March 21, 2024, at The Dean’s Gallery, located in Room 222 of the Agriculture Building on the A&M-Commerce campus. A closing reception for the exhibition will be held at the same location on March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Self-Vanitas by Melanie R. Martinez

Using light, color and her body, Martinez uses self-portraits as a form of self-expression as she explores her turbulent emotions and situations. Martinez’s photographs portray her personal mental health and body-image struggles as she seeks to find beauty in the imperfect and the so-called “ugly” parts of ourselves. Martinez is a senior pursuing a degree in Studio Art with a concentration in Photography.

Self-Vanitas will be on view from February 5 to March 21, 2024, at The Dean’s Gallery, located in Room 222 of the Agriculture Building on the A&M-Commerce campus. A closing reception for the exhibition will be held at the same location on March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Silent Collision by Juste

In Silent Collision, Juste focuses on portraying the beauty and essence of East Africans as they adapt and become a part of communities in the United States. Juste’s painted portraits feature family members and close friends framed with simple abstract backgrounds utilizing colors that hold symbolic meaning related to the lives of those pictured. Juste is a senior pursuing a degree in Studio Art with a concentration in Painting and Studio Art Teaching.

Silent Collision will be on view from February 6 to May 11, 2024, at The President’s Gallery located on the 2nd floor of the McDowell Business Administration building on the A&M-Commerce campus. An opening reception will be held at the same location on February 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

________

The Dean’s Gallery and the President’s Gallery are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. A&M-Commerce is located at 2200 Campbell Street in Commerce, Texas.

About the Texas A&M University-Commerce Student Galleries

The A&M-Commerce Department of Art reserves The Dean’s and President’s Galleries for exhibitions from current A&M-Commerce students. The exhibitions include solo and group shows featuring artwork created by students who are enrolled at the university.