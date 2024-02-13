Sandlin Header 2022
Can’t Make a NWS Skywarn Class in Person? Take it Online Thursday

Join us for a VIRTUAL Severe Weather Education class this Thursday at 7 pm! This class is free and open to anyone who would like to attend. Register for the class here: register.gotowebinar.com/rt/6056125875606965333

