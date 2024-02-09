Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate

United Way Of Lamar County Volunteers Will Be At The Paris Public Library To Assist Filing Federal Income Taxes

 

 

(PARIS, Texas) – United Way of Lamar County Volunteers will be at the Paris Public Library to assist those who need help filing their taxes online using the United Way’s MyFreeTaxes.com.

UWLC volunteers will be at Paris Public Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays in February, beginning February 13th from 1pm-3:30pm.  They will also be there on two Saturdays -February 17th and 24th from 1pm-3:30pm. In March, volunteers will be at the Library to help people use MyFreeTaxes.com on March 5th, 12th, 14th and 15th, again from 1pm-3:30pm.  You can sign up for an appointment time at the Paris Public Library.

Since 2009, MyFreeTaxes has helped more than 1.3 million taxpayers claim every credit and deduction they deserve and file their taxes for free. These credits maximize filers’ refunds and provide important opportunities for individuals and families to build financial stability.  United Way launched MyFreeTaxes during a time when there were limited free online filing options, particularly for low- and moderate-income filers.

Anyone using MyFreeTaxes.com that needs extra help can call the MyFreeTaxes Helpline. It is staffed by dedicated call specialists who have completed IRS VITA program training and certification. Helpline call specialists are available to answer questions about MyFreeTaxes, help troubleshoot using the tax filing software, and answer certain tax questions you have while completing your return through MyFreeTaxes.com.  Helpline can be reached at 866-698-9435. It is available 10 am – 6 pm ET daily from February 6 – April 18th.

When using MyFreeTaxes.com you will need to have a Social Security number or ITIN for each family member and working adult; 1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplaceChildcare provided name, address and tax id, if applicableBank routing and account number (if you qualify for a refund via secure direct deposit)Last year’s tax return, if you have it; A valid email address; W-2’s, 1099’s and 1098’s and other tax income forms

MyFreeTaxes.com is a program of the United Way.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved