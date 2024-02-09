United Way Of Lamar County Volunteers Will Be At The Paris Public Library To Assist Filing Federal Income Taxes

(PARIS, Texas) – United Way of Lamar County Volunteers will be at the Paris Public Library to assist those who need help filing their taxes online using the United Way’s MyFreeTaxes.com.

UWLC volunteers will be at Paris Public Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays in February, beginning February 13th from 1pm-3:30pm. They will also be there on two Saturdays -February 17th and 24th from 1pm-3:30pm. In March, volunteers will be at the Library to help people use MyFreeTaxes.com on March 5th, 12th, 14th and 15th, again from 1pm-3:30pm. You can sign up for an appointment time at the Paris Public Library.

Since 2009, MyFreeTaxes has helped more than 1.3 million taxpayers claim every credit and deduction they deserve and file their taxes for free. These credits maximize filers’ refunds and provide important opportunities for individuals and families to build financial stability. United Way launched MyFreeTaxes during a time when there were limited free online filing options, particularly for low- and moderate-income filers.

Anyone using MyFreeTaxes.com that needs extra help can call the MyFreeTaxes Helpline. It is staffed by dedicated call specialists who have completed IRS VITA program training and certification. Helpline call specialists are available to answer questions about MyFreeTaxes, help troubleshoot using the tax filing software, and answer certain tax questions you have while completing your return through MyFreeTaxes.com. Helpline can be reached at 866-698-9435. It is available 10 am – 6 pm ET daily from February 6 – April 18th.

When using MyFreeTaxes.com you will need to have a Social Security number or ITIN for each family member and working adult; 1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace; Childcare provided name, address and tax id, if applicable; Bank routing and account number (if you qualify for a refund via secure direct deposit); Last year’s tax return, if you have it; A valid email address; W-2’s, 1099’s and 1098’s and other tax income forms

MyFreeTaxes.com is a program of the United Way.