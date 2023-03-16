Thunderstorms Today Followed With Freeze

North and Central Texas



A storm system is expected to move through the Southern Plains today and will bring a threat of severe weather to North & Central Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing east of I-35 early in the day. A few storms in areas east of I-35 may intensify in the afternoon and become severe. In addition, a severe storm threat will exist along a cold front and dryline as it moves into North Texas from the west and northwest. Storms will continue to develop as it sweeps across the region through the evening hours. The threat of severe weather will diminish as the front passes each location. The main severe weather hazard will be large hail, but damaging winds and possibly a tornado or two will be possible.



The cold front will enter the northwest counties late this afternoon and make its way through the region during the evening and night hours. Severe storms will be possible along and ahead of the front. The main concern for any severe storms will be large hail, with a lesser damaging wind threat. A tornado or two may also be possible. Behind the front, expect sub-severe thunderstorms to linger into Friday morning.



Expect gusty conditions to continue through Friday afternoon. You should secure lightweight outdoor objects, so they do not blow away! Expect sustained winds between 15-25 mph, though speeds up to 30 mph may be possible. Gusts today will range from 35-45 mph, while the first half of Friday will observe blasts between 35-40 mph.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop today, with a severe threat this afternoon and evening. Large hail, greater than golf ball size, will be the main threat with initial storm development. A damaging wind threat will increase as a cold front approaches late this afternoon. There will also be a potential for tornadoes into the evening.

Strong winds will spread into the region behind the cold front this evening, with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Friday through Wednesday

This weekend, freezing temperatures will be possible, particularly in areas north of the I-20 corridor. In addition, a late-season frost is likely Saturday morning in sheltered locations and where light winds dominate.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is likely this afternoon and evening across North

and Central Texas.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Probabilities of Tornadoes, Large Hail, and Damaging Wind gusts within 25 miles of any given point for this afternoon through tonight.



There will be a chance for severe thunderstorms Today through Tonight across most of the Four State Region. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.



There will be a flooding threat across portions of the Four State Region Today through Friday Morning, especially across flood-prone and poor drainage areas.

Thursday through Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase late this morning in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and even Northwest Louisiana by early this afternoon. It is well ahead of a strong cold front and associated upper-level disturbance that will approach the region from the west tonight. A severe isolated threat exists with these afternoon storms, with large hail possible, but most of our severe weather threats will hold off until late this afternoon as the warm front comes into play. Then the thunderstorms gradually become more surface-based, moving eastward and better organized ahead of the intense cold front as it moves across I-30 this evening.

The thunderstorms will merge into a potent squall line while moving southeastward ahead of the cold front this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are the main threats late this afternoon and throughout Thursday night before diminishing in the predawn hours. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with two inches or more in the stronger storms, which may result in minor flooding of our low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Colder temperatures will pour into the area all day on Friday and the weekend, with record-low temperatures possibly falling near or below freezing for our I-30 corridor by Saturday morning. And then down along our I-20 corridor by daybreak on Sunday, followed by a nearly areawide light freeze on Monday morning for the last day of winter.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation will be needed late this afternoon and evening, with some severe threat still in deep east Texas and many of our Parishes after midnight.