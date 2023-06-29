Thursday’s Sports

Domingo German achieves 24th perfect game in MLB history, giving Yankees most ever with four

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (43-37) 10 – Cardinals (33-46) 7

Rangers (49-31) 10 – Tigers (34-45) 2

Thursday

Tigers (34-45) at Arlington Rangers (49-31) at 1:05 pm

Astros (43-37) at St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) at 6:15 pm

Dane Dunning allowed four hits, walked none, struck out a season-high 10, and came within an out of his first shoutout. As a result, the Rangers did in the Tigers 10-2. His previous long outing was 7 2/3 innings in April 2022.

Jose Altuve hits a 3-run homer in a 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7.

Domingo German authored a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, as the New York Yankees starter allowed no hits and no walks on 99 pitches in an 11-0 victory. In an up-and-down season that has included a suspension and a sub-.500 record heading into Wednesday’s start, German was masterful against the last-place Athletics, mixing his pitches, keeping his defense busy and engaged, and posting nine strikeouts along the way.

NFL

A handful of NFL players, including Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for violating the NFL’s policy on gambling.

COLLEGE

The NCAA is amending its penalties for student-athletes who violate the association’s gambling policy, increasing leniency and, in some cases, basing punishments on the amount wagered. Tuesday, the Division I Legislative Committee ratified guidelines for reinstating student-athletes who violate sports betting rules. Betting by student-athletes on any sport offered by the NCAA is prohibited and, in the past, has resulted in a loss of a season of eligibility.

DIXIE

The Paris Optimist Club is hosting the Dixie Youth Baseball DYB North Division 1 and Division 2 Ozone Regional State Tournaments that start next Saturday, July 1-3 at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields in Paris.