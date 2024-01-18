Thursday’s Sports

NFL

Owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday that Mike McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones met with McCarthy on Wednesday after the coach had finished exit interviews with the players.

NBA

Wednesday

Celtics (32-9) 117 – Spurs (7-33) 98

Knicks (24-17) 109 – Rockets (19-21) 94

Pelicans (25-17) 132 – Hornets (8-30) 112

Lakers (21-21) 127 – Mavericks (24-18) 110

Anthony Davis had nine assists to finish one shy of his second triple-double in three games. That means the Lakers overcame Luka Doncic’s triple-double to beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-110 on Wednesday night.

Police in Newport Beach, California, will not pursue charges against Oklahoma City Thunder’s guard Josh Giddey after closing an investigation. There had been allegations that he had an improper relationship with an underage girl, according to a statement the department released Wednesday night. They determined that was not true.

Thursday

Thunder (27-13) at Salt Lake City Jazz (22-20) at 8:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (26-12-5) at Philadelphia Flyers (24-14-6) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 5 Houston (15-2) 77 – No. 25 Texas Tech (14-3) 54

No. 15 Oklahoma (14-3) 77 – West Virginia (6-11) 63

LSU (11-6) 89 – No. 22 Ole Miss (15-2) 80

NCAAW

Wednesday

Texas Tech (14-5) 71 – No. 24 Iowa State (12-5) 63

No. 7 Kansas State* (17-1) and TCU (14-4) had a forfeit *Winner

Thursday

Texas A&M-Commerce (7-7) at Neches Lamar (10-4) at 7:00 pm

No. 10 LSU (16-2) at Tuscaloosa Alabama (15-4) at 8:00 pm SECN

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team and the Lamar Cardinals are the top two scoring offenses in the Southland Conference and meet each other in Neches Arena on Thursday evening. Lamar is undefeated in conference play and has the best NET ranking in SLC play. Texas A&M University-Commerce and Grambling State University announced a football home-and-home scheduling agreement for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Grambling visits A&M-Commerce on Saturday, September 14, which serves as the Lions’ home opener for the 2024 season at Ernest Hawkins Field. The Lions visit the Tigers for the return trip on Friday, September 20, at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to determine student-athlete eligibility and issue penalties for possible UIL rules violations. The committee denied Quitman High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Cody Wilson’s appeal of an ejection, and he was issued a one-year probation, a public reprimand, and additional training.

Saturday

Basketball

MPHS Girls—VARSITY ONLY vs. Marshall (home), 1:00 pm

MPHS Boys—VARSITY ONLY at Marshall (away), 1:00 pm.

Powerlifting

The Paris boys powerlifting will no longer be in Sherman on Thursday, January 18. They have added Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, February 22.

NBA

Tuesday

Clippers (26-14) 128 – Thunder (27-13) 117

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (26-12-5) 5 – Kings (21-12-8) 1

Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski each scored his 18th goal this season to share the team lead, and Jake Oettinger won a matchup of Western Conference All-Star goaltenders as the Dallas Stars pulled away from the Los Angeles Kings for a 5-1 victory Tuesday night. Dallas got three goals in four minutes during the first half of the third period to take complete control.

MLB

The Houston Astros expect its right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman to miss the 2024 season. Graveman underwent surgery on his right shoulder. At 33 years old, he went 202 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for the Astros after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox.

COLLEGE

Tuesday

NCAAM

No. 3 Kansas (15-2) 90 – Oklahoma State (8-9) 66

Kansas State (13-4) 68 – No. 9 Baylor 64

Cincinnati (13-4) 81 – No. 19 TCU (13-4) 7

NCAAW

No. 11 Texas (17-2) 91 – Kansas (9-8) 56

Wednesday

NCAAM

No. 22 Ole Miss (15-1) at Baton Rouge LSU (10-6) at 6:00 pm SECN

West Virginia (6-10) at No. 16 Oklahoma (13-3) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

No. 25 Texas Tech (14-2) at No. 6 Houston (14-2) at 8:00 pm ESPNU

NCAAW

No. 24 Iowa State (12-4) at Lubbock Texas Tech (13-5) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 7 Kansas State (17-1) at Fort Worth TCU (14-4) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday morning, the Southland Conference named Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball student-athletes Millie Allgood and Reese Fetty to the All-Academic teams. Allgood (Sherwood, Ark.) and Fetty (Farmersville) were also named to the Academic All-District team last month as the College Sports Communicators were selected. Allgood and Fetty were named to second-team all-academic and are among 15 honorees from the Southland.