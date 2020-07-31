TItus County Arrests

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael J. Reichman of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Bond Surrender warrants on drug and weapons charges. His bond is currently set at $10,000.

Fifty-two-year-old Christopher J. Stephens of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO bond information was available.

Forty-four-year-old Dynphania J. Rolf of Talco was arrested for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID Info, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and a misdemeanor. No bond information was available.