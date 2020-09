Nineteen-year-old Kalabe James Brown of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 2 counts of Unauthorized Use of Vehicle. His bonds total $9,000.

Nineteen-year-old Pedro Angel Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. HE remained in the Titus County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. ( Mugshot Not Available)