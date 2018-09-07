Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 30-year-old Raylene Hobbs, of Mt Vernon, for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group I Controlled Substance. Her new bond was set at $20,000.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Andres Rueben Ayala in Titus County for Felony DWI with three or more prior convictions. He was also charged with Possession of Marijuana and Resisting Arrest or Transport.

Reportedly, 61-year-old James Lewis Howard was arrested in Titus County for violating his parole. Bond was denied.