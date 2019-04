Bond was set at the Titus County Jail at a total of $15,000 for 55-year-old James Roland Carpenter of Omaha. He’s charged with Surety off Bond for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Appear for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Titus County arrested 54-year-old Russell Smalley on a Louisiana warrant for Violation of Parole. Bond was denied and he is being held for Louisiana authorities.