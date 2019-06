Officials arrested 33-year-old Ryan Lynn Russell, of Mt Pleasant, in Titus County Tuesday on four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Handgun. No bond amount has been set.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Bailey Joe-Chandler Williams of Mt Pleasant on two felony narcotics possession charges relating to Cocaine and Methamphetamine. No bond was set and he remains in the Titus County Jail.