Titus County COVID-19

COVID update Tue March 16, 2021

Active Cases 344

Cumulative Cases 2,676

Fatalities 82

Covid Patient at TRMC 1

Regional Covid Patient Percentage 2.53%

All of these COVID statistics are DOWN! They registered only nine additional new cases in the last 11 days. I don’t think the 344 active cases are accurate based on the low new cases.

Unfortunately, TRMC Hospital has not received any doses of vaccine for the second week in a row. Titus is not receiving as many doses as a percentage of the population as the rest of the state. Thanks to the Texas Dept of Emergency Management for giving 350 first doses at the Civic Center last Friday.