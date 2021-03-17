" /> Titus County COVID-19 – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County COVID-19

3 hours ago

COVID update Tue March 16, 2021

Judge Brian Lee Facebook

Active Cases 344

Cumulative Cases 2,676

Fatalities 82

Covid Patient at TRMC 1

Regional Covid Patient Percentage 2.53%

All of these COVID statistics are DOWN! They registered only nine additional new cases in the last 11 days. I don’t think the 344 active cases are accurate based on the low new cases.

Unfortunately, TRMC Hospital has not received any doses of vaccine for the second week in a row. Titus is not receiving as many doses as a percentage of the population as the rest of the state. Thanks to the Texas Dept of Emergency Management for giving 350 first doses at the Civic Center last Friday.

