Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Bulls 123 – Oklahoma City 102

Hawks 119 – Houston 107

Trail Blazers 125 – New Orleans 124

NHL

Lightning 4 – Dallas Stars 3 (9-9-7)

NFL

Former Cowboy QB Andy Dalton will be wearing a Bear uniform. Dalton signed a one-year, $19 million deal and a chance to earn another $3 million in incentives with the Chicago Bears.

PGA

Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month.

LSC

The Indoor National Men’s Field named Texas A&M University-Commerce freshman high jumper Ushan Perera to 2021 Division II Athlete of the Year, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday. Perera is the first Lion to ever win a National Athlete of the Year honor from the USTFCCCA.

Led by excellent hitting upfront and back solid line defense, the jgdTexas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team swept Texas Woman’s University in the Field House on Tuesday night. The Lions move to 5-6 overall and in the Lone Star Conference Central Division, locking up the division’s second seed for next week’s LSC Tournament.

SFA

SFA Ladyjacks appeared on the 12-line Monday when the brackets were revealed and will face No. 5 seed Georgia Tech at 3:30 pm Sunday at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena in the opening round of the Hemisfair region.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

Sulphur Springs soccer team made the playoff after a shootout at Hallsville. The Lady Cats missed the playoffs losing to Hallsville 5-0. Mt Pleasant and Pine Tree had the last two playoff spots with 18 points.

SOFTBALL

Bullard 5 – Gilmer 2

Chisum 13 – Commerce 5

Como-Pickton 14 – New Boston 3

Cooper 15 – Bland 0

DeKalb 11 – Hooks 1

Mt Vernon 13 – Chapel Hill MP 0

Rains 16 – Lone Oak 0

Rivercrest 24 – North Hopkins 2

Sam Rayburn 13 – Dodd City 5

BASEBALL

Cooper 12 – Honey Grove 11

Mineola 14 – Winona 2

Pleasant Grove 7 – Paris 6

Rivercrest 3 – Bowie 0

Sulphur Springs 15 – Mt Pleasant 6

Union Hill 13 – Overton 3