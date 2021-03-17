Wednesday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce freshman high jumper Ushan Perera
NBA
Bulls 123 – Oklahoma City 102
Hawks 119 – Houston 107
Trail Blazers 125 – New Orleans 124
NHL
Lightning 4 – Dallas Stars 3 (9-9-7)
NFL
Former Cowboy QB Andy Dalton will be wearing a Bear uniform. Dalton signed a one-year, $19 million deal and a chance to earn another $3 million in incentives with the Chicago Bears.
PGA
Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month.
LSC
The Indoor National Men’s Field named Texas A&M University-Commerce freshman high jumper Ushan Perera to 2021 Division II Athlete of the Year, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday. Perera is the first Lion to ever win a National Athlete of the Year honor from the USTFCCCA.
Led by excellent hitting upfront and back solid line defense, the jgdTexas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team swept Texas Woman’s University in the Field House on Tuesday night. The Lions move to 5-6 overall and in the Lone Star Conference Central Division, locking up the division’s second seed for next week’s LSC Tournament.
SFA
SFA Ladyjacks appeared on the 12-line Monday when the brackets were revealed and will face No. 5 seed Georgia Tech at 3:30 pm Sunday at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena in the opening round of the Hemisfair region.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
Sulphur Springs soccer team made the playoff after a shootout at Hallsville. The Lady Cats missed the playoffs losing to Hallsville 5-0. Mt Pleasant and Pine Tree had the last two playoff spots with 18 points.
SOFTBALL
Bullard 5 – Gilmer 2
Chisum 13 – Commerce 5
Como-Pickton 14 – New Boston 3
Cooper 15 – Bland 0
DeKalb 11 – Hooks 1
Mt Vernon 13 – Chapel Hill MP 0
Rains 16 – Lone Oak 0
Rivercrest 24 – North Hopkins 2
Sam Rayburn 13 – Dodd City 5
BASEBALL
Cooper 12 – Honey Grove 11
Mineola 14 – Winona 2
Pleasant Grove 7 – Paris 6
Rivercrest 3 – Bowie 0
Sulphur Springs 15 – Mt Pleasant 6
Union Hill 13 – Overton 3