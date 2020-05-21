Titus County COVID-19 Is Up

COVID-19 cumulative cases for Titus County is now 220. Wednesday, Titus added 59 new positive cases. Judge Brian Lee states that they are receiving local positive test results from the hospital, local Clinics, and Doctors faster than the State Health Department is reporting them to the county.

The State’s website is showing fewer cases than the county because of a lag in processing Titus County’s information. The numbers do not include test results from Nursing Homes or Pilgrims from tests performed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. That means a significant connection to the poultry plant, but other industry/plant connections are also apparent and there is a large number of same residence illnesses. Titus Regional Medical Center, Family Care Clinic, and Doctors are reporting a much more significant amount of testing and more patients with symptoms. It is a much higher positive test result as a percentage of tests performed that we saw a few weeks ago. The hospital reports 14 COVID patients in the house as of May 21, but still well within their capacity.