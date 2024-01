Titus County SO Facebook Page

Titus County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 35 year old Titus County Resident Leo Gonzalez. Leo Gonzalez is wanted on a felony warrant for “Burglary of a Building.” We are asking that if anyone sees Gonzalez or know where he is located, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak with Investigator Craig Brown or another deputy with the information.