Titus County Faces Child Sexual Assault Charges

Titus County Sheriff Office Press Release
On July 13th, 2023, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office was made aware by the victim, a juvenile, that the suspect, Bobby “Bo” Taylor had sexually assaulted her on several occasions in Titus County, Texas. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened a case and through the victim and the subsequent investigation into the alleged offenses, probable cause was established by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.
On October 12, 2023, two warrants were issued for Bobby “Bo” Taylor for sexual assault with a child. On the morning of October 17, 2023, Taylor surrendered himself to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the jail and is awaiting arraignment.