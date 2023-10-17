Titus County Faces Child Sexual Assault Charges

Titus County Sheriff Office Press Release

On July 13th, 2023, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office was made aware by the victim, a juvenile, that the suspect, Bobby “Bo” Taylor had sexually assaulted her on several occasions in Titus County, Texas. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened a case and through the victim and the subsequent investigation into the alleged offenses, probable cause was established by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.